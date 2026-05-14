Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 14 maggio 2026

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.77 di oggi 14 maggio 2026:
Combinazione vincente: 31, 56, 72, 74, 84, 85, Numero Jolly: 18 Numero Superstar: 34.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.77 di oggi:
Superenalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 1 totalizzano Euro:596.800,07 Punti 5: 10 totalizzano Euro: 19.281,24 Punti 4: 493 totalizzano Euro: 398,57 Punti 3: 16.060 totalizzano Euro: 36,81 Punti 2: 279.780 totalizzano Euro: 6,56 Superstar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00
Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 39.857,00 Punti 3SS: 80 totalizzano Euro: 3.681,00 Punti 2SS: 1.235 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.349 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 22.804 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 164.500.000,00