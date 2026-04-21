 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 21 aprile 2026
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Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 21 aprile 2026

Superenalotto
I numeri fortunati
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ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.64 di oggi: 18, 19, 40, 43, 56, 77 Numero Jolly: 6 Numero Superstar: 65.

Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.64 di oggi:

Superenalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 93.725,23 Punti 4: 480 totalizzano Euro: 397,78 Punti 3: 19.681 totalizzano Euro: 29,20 Punti 2: 340.306 totalizzano Euro: 5,24

SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 39.778,00 Punti 3SS: 96 totalizzano Euro: 2.920,00 Punti 2SS: 1.463 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.948 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 20.051 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 109 totalizzano Euro: 5.450,00

Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.420 totalizzano Euro: 49.260,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.272 totalizzano Euro: 56.800,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 261.810 totalizzano Euro: 531.132,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.529 Totale vincite WinBox: 264.082 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 153.500.000,00

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