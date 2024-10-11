Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso dell’11 ottobre

ROMA– Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 162 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 31, 34, 49, 66, 75. Numero Jolly: 1. Numero Superstar: 16.
Le quote
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.162 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 32.520,45 Punti 4: 286 totalizzano Euro: 463,92 Punti 3: 11.791 totalizzano Euro: 33,84 Punti 2: 195.066 totalizzano Euro: 6,35 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 64 totalizzano Euro: 3.384,00 Punti 2SS: 1.119 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 7.826 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 20.917 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 75 totalizzano Euro: 3.750,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 11.291 totalizzano Euro: 33.873,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.549 totalizzano Euro: 38.725,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 175.910 totalizzano Euro: 357.168,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.366 Totale vincite WinBox: 177.459 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 88.300.000,00