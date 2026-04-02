Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 2 aprile 2026:
32 18 24 36 25 63
Numero Jolly
40
Numero SuperStar estratto
80
Superenalotto, le quote
Superenalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 36.895,61 Punti 4: 578 totalizzano Euro: 325,19 Punti 3: 21.826 totalizzano Euro: 25,91 Punti 2: 327.334 totalizzano Euro: 5,36 Superstar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 32.519,00 Punti 3SS: 80 totalizzano Euro: 2.591,00 Punti 2SS: 1.510 totalizzano Euro: 100,00
Punti 1SS: 9.695 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 22.812 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 107 totalizzano Euro: 5.350,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.179 totalizzano Euro: 48.537,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.259 totalizzano Euro: 56.475,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 255.820 totalizzano Euro: 519.524,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.286 Totale vincite WinBox: 258.079 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 143.900.000,00