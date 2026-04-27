Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 27 aprile 2026

Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.67 di oggi 27 aprile 2026.
Combinazione vincente: 40, 57, 62, 64, 85, 87.
Numero Jolly: 23.
Numero Superstar: 56.
Superenalotto, le quote
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.67 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 30.594,94 Punti 4: 391 totalizzano Euro: 478,40 Punti 3: 15.670 totalizzano Euro: 35,92 Punti 2: 257.164 totalizzano Euro: 6,79 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 47.840,00 Punti 3SS: 88 totalizzano Euro: 3.592,00 Punti 2SS: 1.406 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.759 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti
0SS: 27.552 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 105 totalizzano Euro: 5.250,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.884 totalizzano Euro: 47.652,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.197 totalizzano Euro: 54.925,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 263.369 totalizzano Euro: 534.870,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.989 Totale vincite WinBox: 265.566 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 156.000.000,00