Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 14 luglio 2026
Combinazione Vincente
8 88 85 80 44 49
Numero Jolly
30
Numero SuperStar estratto
64
Le quote
Superenalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 94.285,63 Punti 4: 722 totalizzano Euro: 265,42 Punti 3: 24.955 totalizzano Euro: 23,15 Punti 2: 351.806 totalizzano Euro: 5,10 Superstar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 26.542,00 Punti 3SS: 107 totalizzano Euro: 2.315,00 Punti 2SS: 1.591 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.723 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 21.790 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 109 totalizzano Euro: 5.450,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.444 totalizzano Euro: 49.332,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.267 totalizzano Euro: 56.675,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 260.542 totalizzano Euro: 529.682,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.553 Totale vincite WinBox: 262.809 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 194.500.000,00