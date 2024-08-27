Superenalotto, concorso n. 136: la combinazione e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 136 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 12, 23, 36, 42, 50, 71 Numero Jolly: 80 Numero Superstar: 40.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.136 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 56.539,00 Punti 4: 482 totalizzano Euro: 363,03 Punti 3: 20.616 totalizzano Euro: 25,33 Punti 2: 320.513 totalizzano Euro: 5,04 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 7 totalizzano Euro: 36.303,00 Punti 3SS: 87 totalizzano Euro: 2.533,00 Punti 2SS: 1.416 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.960 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 19.464 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 96 totalizzano Euro: 4.800,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.517 totalizzano Euro: 43.551,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.112 totalizzano Euro: 52.800,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 214.112 totalizzano Euro: 435.930,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.613 Totale vincite WinBox: 216.224 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 67.600.000,00