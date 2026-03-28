ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.51 di oggi, 28 marzo 2026. Combinazione vincente: 9, 45, 62, 67, 68, 81. Numero Jolly: 36. Numero Superstar: 5.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.51 di oggi:
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 7 totalizzano Euro: 29.773,88 Punti 4: 483 totalizzano Euro: 438,27 Punti 3: 20.893 totalizzano Euro: 30,55 Punti 2: 347.454 totalizzano Euro: 5,71 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 43.827,00 Punti 3SS: 95 totalizzano Euro: 3.055,00 Punti 2SS: 1.811 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 11.905 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 26.904 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 119 totalizzano Euro: 5.950,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 17.925 totalizzano Euro: 53.775,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.525 totalizzano Euro: 63.125,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 284.865 totalizzano Euro: 579.106,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 18.044 Totale vincite WinBox: 287.390 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 142.300.000,00.