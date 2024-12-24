Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 24 dicembre 2024

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 204 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 6, 18, 27, 30, 52, 56. Numero Jolly: 83. Numero Superstar: 80.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.204 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 1 totalizzano Euro:627.284,27 Punti 5: 10 totalizzano Euro: 20.266,11 Punti 4: 770 totalizzano Euro: 267,45 Punti 3: 28.821 totalizzano Euro: 21,54 Punti 2: 416.465 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 26.745,00 Punti 3SS: 125 totalizzano Euro: 2.154,00 Punti 2SS: 1.886 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 11.284 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 24.177 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 120 totalizzano Euro: 6.000,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 18.141 totalizzano Euro: 54.423,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.464 totalizzano Euro: 61.600,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 246.258 totalizzano Euro: 501.626,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 18.261 Totale vincite WinBox: 248.722 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 49.900.000,00