 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 24 ottobre 2025
Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 24 ottobre 2025

I numeri fortunati
l'estrazione
di
1 min di lettura

Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 24 ottobre 2025:

5 90 31 84 23 12

Numero Jolly

68

Numero SuperStar estratto

77

Superenalotto, le quote

Superenalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 31.754,72 Punti 4: 894 totalizzano Euro: 145,04 Punti 3: 26.651 totalizzano Euro: 14,62 Punti 2: 327.231 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Superstar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 14.504,00 Punti 3SS: 159 totalizzano Euro: 1.462,00 Punti 2SS: 1.751 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.286 totalizzano Euro: 10,00

Punti 0SS: 17.709 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 74 totalizzano Euro: 3.700,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 11.187 totalizzano Euro: 33.561,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.566 totalizzano Euro: 39.150,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 186.594 totalizzano Euro: 379.474,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.261 Totale vincite WinBox: 188.160 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 69.500.000,00

