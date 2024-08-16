Superenalotto, concorso n. 129, la combinazione e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.129 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 1, 6, 13, 20, 73, 85 Numero Jolly: 11 Numero Superstar: 73.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 129 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 1 totalizzano Euro:485.452,42 Punti 5: 8 totalizzano Euro: 19.604,81 Punti 4: 1.082 totalizzano Euro: 149,91 Punti 3: 32.422 totalizzano Euro: 14,90 Punti 2: 394.564 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 4 totalizzano Euro: 14.991,00 Punti 3SS: 158 totalizzano Euro: 1.490,00 Punti 2SS: 1.920 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.894 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 15.970 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 89 totalizzano Euro: 4.450,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 13.456 totalizzano Euro: 40.368,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.929 totalizzano Euro: 48.225,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 198.051 totalizzano Euro: 402.794,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 13.545 Totale vincite WinBox: 199.980 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 62.700.000,00.