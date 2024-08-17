Superenalotto, concorso n. 130: la combinazione e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.130 di oggi: combinazione Vincente 6, 22, 43, 60, 66, 73 Numero Jolly: 31 Numero Superstar: 31.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.130 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 33.314,00 Punti 4: 471 totalizzano Euro: 365,04 Punti 3: 19.820 totalizzano Euro: 25,88 Punti 2: 309.318 totalizzano Euro: 5,12 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 36.504,00 Punti 3SS: 74 totalizzano Euro: 2.588,00 Punti 2SS: 1.255 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.289 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 18.801 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 93 totalizzano Euro: 4.650,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.074 totalizzano Euro: 42.222,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.093 totalizzano Euro: 52.325,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 205.173 totalizzano Euro: 417.022,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.167 Totale vincite WinBox: 207.266 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 63.400.000,00