 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 163
Ecco i numeri che tutti sognano
L'ESTRAZIONE
ROMA, 28 NOV – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.163 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 6, 14, 49, 52, 67, 68 Numero Jolly: 80 Numero Superstar: 25

Superenalotto, le quote

Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 46.840,70 Punti 4: 536 totalizzano Euro: 355,55 Punti 3: 20.659 totalizzano Euro: 27,79 Punti 2: 342.778 totalizzano Euro: 5,20 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 35.555,00 Punti 3SS: 142 totalizzano Euro: 2.779,00 Punti 2SS: 1.990 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 12.624 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 27.910 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 108 totalizzano Euro: 5.400,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.335 totalizzano Euro: 49.005,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.211 totalizzano Euro: 55.275,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 227.829 totalizzano Euro: 462.904,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.443 Totale vincite WinBox: 230.040 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 24.200.000,00

