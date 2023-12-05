 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 167 - Live Sicilia
Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 167

Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 167 di oggi: combinazione vincente: 4, 6, 16, 39, 41, 44. Numero Jolly: 23. Numero Superstar: 78.

Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 167 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 10 totalizzano Euro: 19.270,61 Punti 4: 708 totalizzano Euro: 276,37 Punti 3: 26.322 totalizzano Euro: 22,42 Punti 2: 395.157 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 4 totalizzano Euro: 27.637,00 Punti 3SS: 132 totalizzano Euro: 2.242,00 Punti 2SS: 1.758 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.196 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 21.313 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 112 totalizzano Euro: 5.600,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.910 totalizzano Euro: 50.730,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.323 totalizzano Euro: 58.075,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 231.789 totalizzano Euro: 470.692,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 17.022 Totale vincite WinBox: 234.112 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 27.700.000,00

