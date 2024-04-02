Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente e le quote del concorso n. 52

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 52 di oggi. Combinazione Vincente: 28, 39, 40, 44, 72, 76 Numero Jolly: 52 Numero Superstar: 52
Superenalotto, le quote
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 57.888,81 Punti 4: 340 totalizzano Euro: 520,86 Punti 3: 15.868 totalizzano Euro: 33,57 Punti 2: 260.559 totalizzano Euro: 6,34 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 86 totalizzano Euro: 3.357,00 Punti 2SS: 1.479 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.357 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 25.751 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 100 totalizzano Euro: 5.000,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.095 totalizzano Euro: 45.285,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.100 totalizzano Euro: 52.500,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 213.839 totalizzano Euro: 434.350,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.195 Totale vincite WinBox: 215.939 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 84.600.000,00