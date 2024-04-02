 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente e le quote del concorso n. 52 - Live Sicilia
ULTIMA ORA
Stupro del Foro Italico, nuovo caso: “Minacciata per farmi ritrattare” Cinisi, con lo scooter finiscono contro un’auto: in due in ospedale Brancaccio, nuovo pentito: la lista del pizzo e gli affari della droga Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente e le quote del concorso n. 52 Brucia bar sul lungomare, ipotesi incendio doloso: “Elementi sufficienti” Europee, Stancanelli candidato con la Lega: “Addio FdI, per loro ero un peso” CLICCA QUI PER TUTTE LE ULTIME NOTIZIE
Stupro del Foro Italico, nuovo caso: “Minacciata per farmi ritrattare” Cinisi, con lo scooter finiscono contro un’auto: in due in ospedale Brancaccio, nuovo pentito: la lista del pizzo e gli affari della droga Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente e le quote del concorso n. 52 Brucia bar sul lungomare, ipotesi incendio doloso: “Elementi sufficienti” Europee, Stancanelli candidato con la Lega: “Addio FdI, per loro ero un peso” CLICCA QUI PER TUTTE LE ULTIME NOTIZIE

Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente e le quote del concorso n. 52

Ecco i numeri e le quote
L'ESTRAZIONE
di
1 min di lettura

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 52 di oggi. Combinazione Vincente: 28, 39, 40, 44, 72, 76 Numero Jolly: 52 Numero Superstar: 52

Superenalotto, le quote

Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 57.888,81 Punti 4: 340 totalizzano Euro: 520,86 Punti 3: 15.868 totalizzano Euro: 33,57 Punti 2: 260.559 totalizzano Euro: 6,34 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 86 totalizzano Euro: 3.357,00 Punti 2SS: 1.479 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.357 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 25.751 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 100 totalizzano Euro: 5.000,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.095 totalizzano Euro: 45.285,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.100 totalizzano Euro: 52.500,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 213.839 totalizzano Euro: 434.350,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.195 Totale vincite WinBox: 215.939 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 84.600.000,00

Tags:

Partecipa al dibattito: commenta questo articolo
CONTINUA A LEGGERE SU LIVESICILIA.IT

Articoli Correlati

Segui LiveSicilia sui social


Ricevi le nostre ultime notizie da Google News: clicca su SEGUICI, poi nella nuova schermata clicca sul pulsante con la stella!
SEGUICI