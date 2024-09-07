Superenalotto, concorso n. 143: la combinazione e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.143 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 16, 70, 72, 82, 1, 64. Numero Jolly: 34. Numero Superstar: 86.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.143 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 95.142,27 Punti 4: 427 totalizzano Euro: 453,43 Punti 3: 18.566 totalizzano Euro: 31,41 Punti 2: 325.169 totalizzano Euro: 5,57 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 85 totalizzano Euro: 3.141,00 Punti 2SS: 1.221 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.220 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 19.269 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 107 totalizzano Euro: 5.350,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.151 totalizzano Euro: 48.453,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.334 totalizzano Euro: 58.350,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 236.718 totalizzano Euro: 481.266,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.258 Totale vincite WinBox: 239.052 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 73.000.000,00