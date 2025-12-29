Superenalotto: ecco la combinazione vincente

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.207.
La combinazione Vincente 36, 38, 45, 61, 79, 83
Numero Jolly: 12
Numero Superstar: 52
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.207 di oggi.
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 24.063,06 Punti 4: 283 totalizzano Euro: 520,38 Punti 3: 11.745 totalizzano Euro: 37,70 Punti 2: 195.167 totalizzano Euro: 7,04 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0zzano totali Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 15 totalizzano Euro: 52.038,00 Punti 3SS: 121 totalizzano Euro: 3.770,00 Punti 2SS: 1.213 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 7.754 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 20.792 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 85 totalizzano Euro: 4.250,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 12.870 totalizzano Euro: 38.610,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.779 totalizzano Euro: 44.475,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 213.951 totalizzano Euro: 435.042,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 12.955 Totale vittorie WinBox: 215.730 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 98.500.000,00.