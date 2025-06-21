Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 21 giugno 2025

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.99 di oggi: combinazione Vincente 4, 17, 28, 36, 42, 50 Numero Jolly: 5 Numero Superstar: 71.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.99 di oggi:
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 36.131,09 Punti 4: 589 totalizzano Euro: 314,70 Punti 3: 22.708 totalizzano Euro: 24,45 Punti 2: 353.768 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 9 totalizzano Euro: 31.470,00 Punti 3SS: 137 totalizzano Euro: 2.445,00 Punti 2SS: 2.048 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 12.772 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 26.473 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 106 totalizzano Euro: 5.300,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.933 totalizzano Euro: 47.799,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.219 totalizzano Euro: 55.475,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 245.908 totalizzano Euro: 500.462,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.039 Totale vincite WinBox: 248.127 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 17.200.000,00