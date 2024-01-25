Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 12

Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.13 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 27, 29, 30, 53, 54, 86. Numero Jolly: 34 Numero Superstar: 57.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.13 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 8 totalizzano Euro: 23.847,85 Punti 4: 456 totalizzano Euro: 495,88 Punti 3: 19.607 totalizzano Euro: 31,45 Punti 2: 320.393 totalizzano Euro: 5,67 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 596.196,25 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 49.588,00 Punti 3SS: 87 totalizzano Euro: 3.145,00 Punti 2SS: 1.585 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.512 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 23.586 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 111 totalizzano Euro: 5.550,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.687 totalizzano Euro: 50.061,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.311 totalizzano Euro: 57.775,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 232.940 totalizzano Euro: 474.468,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.798 Totale vincite WinBox: 235.251 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 51.100.000,00