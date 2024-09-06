Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 142

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 142 di oggi venerdì 6 settembre: Combinazione vincente: 2, 26, 37, 38, 69, 85 Numero Jolly: 66 Numero Superstar: 10.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.142 di oggi: Superenalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00.
Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00. Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 63.073,23. Punti 4: 294 totalizzano Euro: 440,39 Punti 3: 12.477 totalizzano Euro: 31,07 Punti 2: 213.479 totalizzano Euro: 5,62.
Superstar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00. Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00. Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00. Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 44.039,00. Punti 3SS: 93 totalizzano Euro: 3.107,00. Punti 2SS: 1.479 totalizzano Euro: 100,00. Punti 1SS: 9.872 totalizzano Euro: 10,00. Punti 0SS: 22.767 totalizzano Euro: 5,00.
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 73 totalizzano Euro: 3.650,00. Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.959 totalizzano Euro: 32.877,00. Vincite WinBox 1: 1.521 totalizzano Euro: 38.025,00. Vincite WinBox 2: 167.649 totalizzano Euro: 341.064,00. Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.032 Totale vincite WinBox: 169.170. Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 72.200.000,0