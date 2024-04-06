Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 55

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 55 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 14, 33, 53, 54, 64, 78 Numero Jolly: 39 Numero Superstar: 85.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.55 di oggi: Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 8 totalizzano Euro: 26.001,18 Punti 4: 517 totalizzano Euro: 408,97 Punti 3: 19.729 totalizzano Euro: 32,30 Punti 2: 322.458 totalizzano Euro: 6,14 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 40.897,00 Punti 3SS: 86 totalizzano Euro: 3.230,00 Punti 2SS: 1.264 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.879 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 22.861 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 119 totalizzano Euro: 5.950,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 17.939 totalizzano Euro: 53.817,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.483 totalizzano Euro: 62.075,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 227.850 totalizzano Euro: 463.544,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 18.058 Totale vincite WinBox: 230.333 Montepremi Disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 87.100.000,00