 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 61
ULTIMA ORA
Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 61
Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 61

Tutti i numeri e il montepremi
L'ESTRAZIONE
di
1 min di lettura

ROMA, 18 APR – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.61 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 15, 27, 42, 53, 65, 85 Numero Jolly: 88 Numero Superstar: 49

Superenalotto, le quote

SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 31.108,26 Punti 4: 528 totalizzano Euro: 359,99 Punti 3: 18.651 totalizzano Euro: 30,68 Punti 2: 306.819 totalizzano Euro: 5,79

SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 35.999,00 Punti 3SS: 116 totalizzano Euro: 3.068,00 Punti 2SS: 1.745 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 12.216 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti

0SS: 27.904 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 108 totalizzano Euro: 5.400,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.220 totalizzano Euro: 48.660,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.281 totalizzano Euro: 57.025,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 228.618 totalizzano Euro: 465.572,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.328 Totale vincite WinBox: 230.899 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 91.900.000,00

