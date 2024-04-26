Concorso Superenalotto n. 65, la combinazione vincente e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 65 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 9, 13, 51, 61, 81, 83 Numero Jolly: 24 Numero Superstar: 59.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.65 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 46.784,22 Punti 4: 512 totalizzano Euro: 372,19 Punti 3: 21.290 totalizzano Euro: 26,94 Punti 2: 344.264 totalizzano Euro: 5,17 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 5 totalizzano Euro: 37.219,00.
Punti 3SS: 108 totalizzano Euro: 2.694,00 Punti 2SS: 1.530 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.008 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 21.078 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 108 totalizzano Euro: 5.400,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.276 totalizzano Euro: 48.828,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.240 totalizzano Euro: 56.000,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 227.512 totalizzano Euro: 461.844,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.384 Totale vincite WinBox: 229.752 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 95.400.000,00