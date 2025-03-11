Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente dell’11 marzo 2025

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.40 di oggi.
Combinazione vincente: 22, 27, 48, 55, 58, 90 Numero Jolly; 63 Numero Superstar: 11.
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 90.321,82 Punti 4: 709 totalizzano Euro: 259,17 Punti 3: 24.233 totalizzano Euro: 22,84 Punti 2: 359.006 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS:
6 totalizzano Euro: 25.917,00 Punti 3SS: 232 totalizzano Euro: 2.284,00 Punti 2SS: 3.001 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 17.888 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 38.758 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 104 totalizzano Euro: 5.200,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.633 totalizzano Euro: 46.899,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.227 totalizzano Euro: 55.675,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 242.803 totalizzano Euro: 493.836,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.737 Totale vincite WinBox: 245.030
Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 85.000.000,00
Superenalotto, la fortuna bacia Palermo con un 5 da 20mila euro