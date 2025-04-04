Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 4 aprile 2025

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.54 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 42, 51, 71, 77, 80, 82 Numero Jolly: 72 Numero Superstar: 5
Superenalotto, le quote
Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 32.167,65 Punti 4: 306 totalizzano Euro: 431,59 Punti 3: 11.989 totalizzano Euro: 32,99 Punti 2: 192.599 totalizzano Euro: 6,36 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 43.159,00
Punti 3SS: 67 totalizzano Euro: 3.299,00 Punti 2SS: 1.170 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.162 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 23.780 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 75 totalizzano Euro: 3.750,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 11.250 totalizzano Euro: 33.750,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.602 totalizzano Euro: 40.050,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 181.849 totalizzano Euro: 369.270,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.325 Totale vincite WinBox: 183.451 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 15.800.000,00