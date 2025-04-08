Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente dell’8 aprile 2025: 11 – 20 – 34 – 46 – 48 – 90 – Jolly : 68 SuperStar: 81
Superenalotto, le quote
Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 43.147,56 Punti 4: 626 totalizzano Euro: 281,12 Punti 3: 23.380 totalizzano Euro: 22,64 Punti 2: 359.442 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 28.112,00 Punti 3SS: 79 totalizzano Euro: 2.264,00 Punti 2SS: 1.566 totalizzano Euro: 100,00
Punti 1SS: 9.649 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 19.714 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 99 totalizzano Euro: 4.950,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.880 totalizzano Euro: 44.640,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.085 totalizzano Euro: 52.125,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 231.592 totalizzano Euro: 471.146,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.979 Totale vincite WinBox: 233.677 Disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 17.400.000,00