Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 161 del 10 ottobre 2024

ROMA – Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso Nº161 del 10 ottobre 2024
Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente
Superenalotto, i numeri estratti sono 6, 48, 64, 80, 87, 89. Numero Jolly 43, Superstar 82
Le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 29.585,52 Punti 4: 431 totalizzano Euro: 417,89 Punti 3: 17.343 totalizzano Euro: 31,34 Punti 2: 297.673 totalizzano Euro: 5,67
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 5 totalizzano Euro: 41.789,00 Punti 3SS: 92 totalizzano Euro: 3.134,00 Punti 2SS: 1.224 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.506 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 18.695 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 101 totalizzano Euro: 5.050,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.292 totalizzano Euro: 45.876,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.223 totalizzano Euro: 55.575,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 229.316 totalizzano Euro: 466.442,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.393 Totale vincite WinBox: 231.539 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 87.400.000,00