Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 154

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.154 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 4, 14, 42, 46, 53, 60. Numero Jolly: 31. Numero Superstar: 85.
Le quote del Concorso
SUPERENALOTTO. Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4: 310 totalizzano Euro: 558,69 Punti 3: 12.365 totalizzano Euro: 35,10 Punti 2: 212.964 totalizzano Euro: 5,89
SUPERSTAR. Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 55.869,00 Punti 3SS: 35 totalizzano Euro: 3.510,00 Punti 2SS: 831 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 5.748 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 13.551 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance. 50 Euro: 73 totalizzano Euro: 3.650,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 11.036 totalizzano Euro: 33.108,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.565 totalizzano Euro: 39.125,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 171.271 totalizzano Euro: 348.306,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.109 Totale vincite WinBox: 172.836
Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 81.800.000,00