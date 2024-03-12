 Superenalotto, combinazione vincente e quote del concorso n. 40 - Live Sicilia
Superenalotto, combinazione vincente e quote del concorso n. 40

L'ESTRAZIONE
ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.40 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 7, 25, 46, 67, 69, 86 Numero Jolly: 23 Numero Superstar: 77.

Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto

SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 47.912,13 Punti 4: 613 totalizzano Euro: 318,92 Punti 3: 23.125 totalizzano Euro: 25,42 Punti 2: 363.088 totalizzano Euro: 5,02 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 31.892,00 Punti 3SS: 152 totalizzano Euro: 2.542,00 Punti 2SS: 2.313 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 13.720 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 27.050 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 111 totalizzano Euro: 5.550,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.683 totalizzano Euro: 50.049,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.312 totalizzano Euro: 57.800,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 232.455 totalizzano Euro: 473.076,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.794 Totale vincite WinBox: 234.767 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 74.500.000,00

