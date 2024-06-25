Superenalotto, concorso n. 100: la combinazione vincente

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.100 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 3, 18, 49, 63, 68, 82. Numero Jolly: 78 Numero Superstar: 51.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.100 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 58.382,75 Punti 4: 463 totalizzano Euro: 465,79 Punti 3: 19.743 totalizzano Euro: 29,08 Punti 2: 321.720 totalizzano Euro: 5,18 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 46.579,00 Punti 3SS: 110 totalizzano Euro: 2.908,00 Punti 2SS: 1.604 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.656 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 23.403 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 105 totalizzano Euro: 5.250,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.779 totalizzano Euro: 47.337,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.109 totalizzano Euro: 52.725,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 218.233 totalizzano Euro: 443.640,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.884 Totale vincite WinBox: 220.342 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 40.500.000,00.