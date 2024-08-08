Superenalotto, concorso n.125: la combinazione e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 125 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 3, 16, 17, 54, 61, 90 Numero Jolly: 4 Numero Superstar: 21.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.125 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 12 totalizzano Euro: 14.015,26 Punti 4: 801 totalizzano Euro: 216,66 Punti 3: 27.638 totalizzano Euro: 18,73 Punti 2: 374.387 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 21.666,00 Punti 3SS: 188 totalizzano Euro: 1.873,00 Punti 2SS: 2.649 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 14.517 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 28.778 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 97 totalizzano Euro: 4.850,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.555 totalizzano Euro: 43.665,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.086 totalizzano Euro: 52.150,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 210.087 totalizzano Euro: 427.682,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.652 Totale vincite WinBox: 212.173 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 59.600.000,00