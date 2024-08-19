Superenalotto, concorso n. 131: la combinazione e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.131 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 4, 7, 15, 24, 36, 78, Numero Jolly: 65 Numero Superstar: 85.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.131 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 29.335,20 Punti 4: 616 totalizzano Euro: 199,20 Punti 3: 20.810 totalizzano Euro: 17,44 Punti 2: 276.846 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 19.920,00 Punti 3SS: 65 totalizzano Euro: 1.744,00 Punti 2SS: 999 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 5.975 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 11.856 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 67 totalizzano Euro: 3.350,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.108 totalizzano Euro: 30.324,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.463 totalizzano Euro: 36.575,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 161.019 totalizzano Euro: 326.342,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.175 Totale vincite WinBox: 162.482 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 64.000.000,00