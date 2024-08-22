Superenalotto, concorso n. 133: la combinazione e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 133 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 18, 57, 17, 34, 24, 82. Numero Jolly: 68. Numero Superstar: 21.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.133 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 54.061,95 Punti 4: 478 totalizzano Euro: 350,52 Punti 3: 18.843 totalizzano Euro: 26,51 Punti 2: 305.518 totalizzano Euro: 5,05 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 35.052,00 Punti 3SS: 118 totalizzano Euro: 2.651,00 Punti 2SS: 1.864 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.996 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 24.240 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 92 totalizzano Euro: 4.600,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 13.886 totalizzano Euro: 41.658,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.024 totalizzano Euro: 50.600,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 200.399 totalizzano Euro: 408.298,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 13.978 Totale vincite WinBox: 202.423 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 65.400.000,00