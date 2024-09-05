Superenalotto, concorso n. 141: la combinazione e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.141 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 4, 5, 29, 32, 69, 89 Numero Jolly: 15 Numero Superstar: 46.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.141 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 13 totalizzano Euro: 13.157,42 Punti 4: 738 totalizzano Euro: 236,28 Punti 3: 24.809 totalizzano Euro: 21,14 Punti 2: 368.375 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 96 totalizzano Euro: 2.114,00 Punti 2SS: 1.593 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.569 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 19.646 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 98 totalizzano Euro: 4.900,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.739 totalizzano Euro: 44.217,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.128 totalizzano Euro: 53.200,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 217.620 totalizzano Euro: 442.652,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.837 Totale vincite WinBox: 219.748 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 71.300.000,00.