Superenalotto, concorso n. 179: i numeri vincenti e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 179 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 26, 36, 43, 51, 63, 89 Numero Jolly: 21 Numero Superstar: 57.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.179 di oggi: Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 97.796,79 Punti 4: 441 totalizzano Euro: 449,07 Punti 3: 17.199 totalizzano Euro: 34,80 Punti 2: 285.714 totalizzano Euro: 6,51 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 44.907,00 Punti 3SS: 78 totalizzano Euro: 3.480,00 Punti 2SS: 1.393 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.939 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 24.290 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 110 totalizzano Euro: 5.500,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.541 totalizzano Euro: 49.623,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.390 totalizzano Euro: 59.750,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 247.715 totalizzano Euro: 503.536,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.651 Totale vincite WinBox: 250.105 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 30.000.000,00.