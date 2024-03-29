Superenalotto, concorso n. 50: i numeri e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.50 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 20, 30, 32, 38, 61, 67 Numero Jolly:60 Numero Superstar: 6.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.50 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 1 totalizzano Euro: 134.358,36 Punti 4: 251 totalizzano Euro: 550,63 Punti 3: 11.261 totalizzano Euro: 36,70 Punti 2: 202.345 totalizzano Euro: 6,32 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 6 totalizzano Euro: 55.063,00 Punti 3SS: 63 totalizzano Euro: 3.670,00 Punti 2SS: 1.044 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.443 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 20.228 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 78 totalizzano Euro: 3.900,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 11.706 totalizzano Euro: 35.118,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.619 totalizzano Euro: 40.475,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 169.692 totalizzano Euro: 344.252,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.784 Totale vincite WinBox: 171.311 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 82.900.000,00