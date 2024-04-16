Superenalotto, concorso n. 60: la combinazione vincente e le quote

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.60 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 1, 3, 11, 53, 75, 81 Numero Jolly: 61 Numero Superstar: 26.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.60 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 10 totalizzano Euro: 18.713,33 Punti 4: 1.049 totalizzano Euro: 181,66 Punti 3: 36.145 totalizzano Euro: 15,87 Punti 2: 454.257 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00.
Punti 4SS: 6 totalizzano Euro: 18.166,00 Punti 3SS: 176 totalizzano Euro: 1.587,00 Punti 2SS: 2.236 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 11.953 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 22.697 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 108 totalizzano Euro: 5.400,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.344 totalizzano Euro: 49.032,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.274 totalizzano Euro: 56.850,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 226.753 totalizzano Euro: 460.840,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.452 Totale vincite WinBox: 229.027 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 91.300.000,00