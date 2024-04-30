Superenalotto, concorso n. 68: la combinazione vincente e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.68 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 6, 7, 11, 20, 33, 81 Numero Jolly: 74 Numero Superstar: 8.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.68 di oggi: Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 31.706,54 Punti 4: 1.474 totalizzano Euro: 109,87 Punti 3: 40.470 totalizzano Euro: 12,02 Punti 2: 444.725 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 10 totalizzano Euro: 10.987,00 Punti 3SS: 277 totalizzano Euro: 1.202,00 Punti 2SS: 3.085 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 14.854 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 24.032 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 92 totalizzano Euro: 4.600,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 13.806 totalizzano Euro: 41.418,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.952 totalizzano Euro: 48.800,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 190.368 totalizzano Euro: 386.882,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 13.898 Totale vincite WinBox: 192.320 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 97.400.000,00