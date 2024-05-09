Superenalotto, ecco i numeri vincenti del concorso n. 73 e le quote

ROMA, 09 MAG – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.73 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 23, 36, 38, 62, 75, 81 Numero Jolly: 82 Numero Superstar: 62
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 31.281,04 Punti 4: 466 totalizzano Euro: 408,33 Punti 3: 16.227 totalizzano Euro: 35,40 Punti 2: 286.000 totalizzano Euro: 6,24
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 80 totalizzano Euro: 3.540,00 Punti 2SS: 1.387 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.080 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 19.032 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 109 totalizzano Euro: 5.450,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.357 totalizzano Euro: 49.071,00 Vincite
WinBox 1: 2.248 totalizzano Euro: 56.200,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 211.955 totalizzano Euro: 430.668,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.466 Totale vincite WinBox: 214.203 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 101.500.000,00.