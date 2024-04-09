Superenalotto, ecco la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 56

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.56 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 15, 23, 31, 45, 51, 58 Numero Jolly: 60 Numero Superstar: 64
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 46.894,94 Punti 4: 448 totalizzano Euro: 426,35 Punti 3: 20.265 totalizzano Euro: 28,37 Punti 2: 332.802 totalizzano Euro: 5,36
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 42.635,00 Punti 3SS: 83 totalizzano Euro: 2.837,00 Punti 2SS: 1.391 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.366 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 21.488 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 108 totalizzano Euro: 5.400,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.330 totalizzano Euro: 48.990,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.259 totalizzano Euro: 56.475,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 225.490 totalizzano Euro: 458.246,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.438 Totale vincite WinBox: 227.749 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 88.000.000,00