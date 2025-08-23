Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 23 agosto 2025

Ecco la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 135 del SuperEnalotto di sabato 23 agosto 2025: 5, 29, 40, 47, 52, 80. Numero Jolly 4, SuperStar 61
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.135 di oggi:
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 28.225,96 Punti 4: 576 totalizzano Euro: 302,42 Punti 3: 19.365 totalizzano Euro: 26,90 Punti 2: 310.415 totalizzano Euro: 5,19 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 73 totalizzano Euro: 2.690,00 Punti 2SS: 1.225 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 7.928 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 18.084 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 95 totalizzano Euro: 4.750,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.358 totalizzano Euro: 43.074,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.085 totalizzano Euro: 52.125,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 233.157 totalizzano Euro: 474.018,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.453 Totale vincite WinBox: 235.242 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 42.500.000,00 (ANSA).