Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 110

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.110 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 43, 54, 60, 70, 75, 89 Numero Jolly: 30 Numero Superstar: 20
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 61.198,06 Punti 4: 221 totalizzano Euro: 566,81 Punti 3: 9.955 totalizzano Euro: 37,75 Punti 2: 170.731 totalizzano Euro: 6,82
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 56.681,00 Punti 3SS: 49 totalizzano Euro: 3.775,00 Punti 2SS: 965 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 7.347 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 20.903 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 71 totalizzano Euro: 3.550,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.700 totalizzano Euro: 32.100,00 Vincite
WinBox 1: 1.521 totalizzano Euro: 38.025,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 161.387 totalizzano Euro: 328.966,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.771 Totale vincite WinBox: 162.908 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 48.100.000,00