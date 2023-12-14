Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 172

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 172. di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 22, 28, 37, 39, 53, 86 Numero Jolly: 78 Numero Superstar: 70
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.172 di oggi:
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 94.511,86 Punti 4: 517 totalizzano Euro: 371,35 Punti 3: 18.913 totalizzano Euro: 30,61 Punti 2: 312.677 totalizzano Euro: 5,75 Vincite SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 37.135,00 Punti 3SS: 85 totalizzano Euro: 3.061,00 Punti 2SS: 1.461 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.345 totalizzano Euro: 10,00
Punti 0SS: 23.125 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 110 totalizzano Euro: 5.500,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.582 totalizzano Euro: 49.746,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.289 totalizzano Euro: 57.225,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 229.281 totalizzano Euro: 465.770,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.692 Totale vincite WinBox: 231.570 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 31.800.000,00