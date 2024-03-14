 Superenalotto: la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 41 - Live Sicilia
Superenalotto: la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 41

L'ESTRAZIONE
ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.41 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 14, 23, 51, 55, 68, 76 Numero Jolly: 77 Numero Superstar: 86.

Le quote

SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 37.503,00 Punti 4: 544 totalizzano Euro: 351,77 Punti 3: 21.151 totalizzano Euro: 27,20 Punti 2: 328.065 totalizzano Euro: 5,44 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 8 totalizzano Euro: 35.177,00 Punti 3SS: 99 totalizzano Euro: 2.720,00 Punti 2SS: 1.345 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.020 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 19.900 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 109 totalizzano Euro: 5.450,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.368 totalizzano Euro: 49.104,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.259 totalizzano Euro: 56.475,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 228.677 totalizzano Euro: 464.182,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.477 Totale vincite WinBox: 230.936 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 75.100.000,00

