Superenalotto: la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 46

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.46 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 13, 16, 59, 66, 77, 79 Numero Jolly: 82 Numero Superstar: 75.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.46 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 42.914,29 Punti 4: 304 totalizzano Euro: 436,16 Punti 3: 12.697 totalizzano Euro: 31,20 Punti 2: 219.065 totalizzano Euro: 5,59 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 43.616,00 Punti 3SS: 72 totalizzano Euro: 3.120,00 Punti 2SS: 863 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 6.130 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 14.210 totalizzano Euro: 5,00.
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 74 totalizzano Euro: 3.700,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 11.222 totalizzano Euro: 33.666,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.551 totalizzano Euro: 38.775,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 165.852 totalizzano Euro: 337.592,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.296 Totale vincite WinBox: 167.403 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 79.500.000,00