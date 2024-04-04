Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 53

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.53 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 8, 33, 36, 41, 51, 68. Numero Jolly: 71. Numero Superstar: 8.
Le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 37.607,07 Punti 4: 471 totalizzano Euro: 406,50 Punti 3: 19.737 totalizzano Euro: 29,20 Punti 2: 319.000 totalizzano Euro: 5,61
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 6 totalizzano Euro: 40.650,00 Punti 3SS: 177 totalizzano Euro: 2.920,00 Punti 2SS: 2.825 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 17.221 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 31.343 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 109 totalizzano Euro: 5.450,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.405 totalizzano Euro: 49.215,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.268 totalizzano Euro: 56.700,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 212.093 totalizzano Euro: 432.454,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.514 Totale vincite WinBox: 214.361 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 85.300.000,00