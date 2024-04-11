Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 57

ROMA, 11 APR – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 57 di oggi. Combinazione Vincente: 8, 31, 67, 77, 81, 86 Numero Jolly: 10 Numero Superstar: 62
Superenalotto, le quote
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 37.146,64 Punti 4: 490 totalizzano Euro: 386,04 Punti 3: 22.861 totalizzano Euro: 24,91 Punti 2: 330.015 totalizzano Euro: 5,36
Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 102 totalizzano Euro: 2.491,00 Punti 2SS: 1.321 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.028 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 19.938 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 107 totalizzano Euro: 5.350,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.191 totalizzano Euro: 48.573,00
Vincite WinBox 1: 2.274 totalizzano Euro: 56.850,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 225.391 totalizzano Euro: 458.110,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.298 Totale vincite WinBox: 227.665 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 88.700.000,0