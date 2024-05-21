Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 80

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.80 di oggi. Combinazione Vincente 3, 28, 49, 72, 83, 84 Numero Jolly: 5 Numero Superstar: 17
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 35.512,53 Punti 4: 511 totalizzano Euro: 352,56 Punti 3: 19.781 totalizzano Euro: 27,48 Punti 2: 319.865 totalizzano Euro: 5,28
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 5 totalizzano Euro: 35.256,00 Punti 3SS: 147 totalizzano Euro: 2.748,00 Punti 2SS: 2.608 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 18.341 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 42.579 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 101 totalizzano Euro: 5.050,00 Vincite
Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.287 totalizzano Euro: 45.861,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.183 totalizzano Euro: 54.575,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 204.503 totalizzano Euro: 417.130,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.388 Totale vincite WinBox: 206.686 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 al Superenalotto Euro: 24.900.000,00