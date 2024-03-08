Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente e le quote del concorso n. 38

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.38 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente: 9, 16, 23, 50, 53, 79 Numero Jolly: 55 Numero Superstar: 84
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 7 totalizzano Euro: 18.504,25 Punti 4: 526 totalizzano Euro: 253,57 Punti 3: 19.254 totalizzano Euro: 20,70 Punti 2: 272.447 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 25.357,00 Punti 3SS: 69 totalizzano
Euro: 2.070,00 Punti 2SS: 1.077 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 6.223 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 13.009 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 75 totalizzano Euro: 3.750,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 11.340 totalizzano Euro: 34.020,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.576 totalizzano Euro: 39.400,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 166.199 totalizzano Euro: 337.574,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.415 Totale vincite WinBox: 167.775 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 72.700.000,00