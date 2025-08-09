Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 9 agosto 2025

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.127 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 6, 18, 40, 41, 45, 88 Numero Jolly: 37 Numero Superstar.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.127 di oggi:
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 29.178,48 Punti 4: 441 totalizzano Euro: 407,96 Punti 3: 19.049 totalizzano Euro: 28,26 Punti 2: 313.612 totalizzano Euro: 5,31 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 40.796,00 Punti 3SS: 121 totalizzano Euro: 2.826,00 Punti 2SS: 1.852 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 12.587 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 26.385 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 99 totalizzano Euro: 4.950,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.993 totalizzano Euro: 44.979,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.147 totalizzano Euro: 53.675,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 235.704 totalizzano Euro: 479.104,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.092 Totale vincite WinBox: 237.851 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 37.300.000,00